Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy let their eyes do the talking in the new still from Gold

Gold revolves around the journey of a man dreaming to win India's first Gold in Hockey.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television queen Mouni Roy who is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar's 'Gold', looks straight out of a fairytale in the new still from Gold with Akshay. Mouni and Akshay look like a dream couple and we just cannot take our eyes off them.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "When words fail, let the eyes do the talking. Our first song, #NainoNeBaandhi will be out today.

@Roymouni @ArkoPravo19 #YasserDesai @ZeeMusicCompany @excelmovies @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar"

Mouni Roy will essay the character of Akshay Kumar's wife in the film and will be seen in a Bengali avatar.

Gold revolves around the journey of a man dreaming to win India's first Gold in Hockey. The sports drama starring Akshay Kumar takes the audience to witness the struggle of a team to make the nation proud.

India won its first Gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on August 12, 1948. 

The film has been shot in various parts of UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era. 

Starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, Gold promises power packed performances by an ensemble cast.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti and is all set to release on August 15, 2018.

Akshay KumarGoldMouni RoyKunal KapoorAmit SadhVineet Singh

