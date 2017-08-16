Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh's crazy 'Toilet' dance is breaking the internet! Watch

New Delhi: 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' is going strong at the Box Office and Akshay Kumar can't be happier. After all, the film has managed to end the dry spell at the cash windows bringing a smile on industry wallas' face.

The quirk box actor Ranveer Singh and Akki got together to share the good news of 'Toilet...ko opening lag gae' and the hilarious dance video they shared on Twitter is rightly breaking the internet.

Both Akshay and Ranveer break into an impromptu dance with 'Ye Waqt Hamara' track playing at the backdrop and it's simply hilarious.

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead and talks about the issue of open-defecation in the country. The film has managed to rake in Rs 83.45 crore as of now.

Watch the video here: