हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar drops yet another teaser of 2.0-Watch

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth's joint venture 2.0 has created immense buzz amongst the audience much ahead of its release. The actor took to social media to treat his fans yet another action-packed teaser from the film. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 29.

Akshay Kumar drops yet another teaser of 2.0-Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth's joint venture 2.0 has created immense buzz amongst the audience much ahead of its release. The actor took to social media to treat his fans yet another action-packed teaser from the film. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 29.

Sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote, "More
The Fifth Force is on its way in 6 days! #2Point0FromNov29."

2.0 marks Akshay's Tamil debut who has undergone a massive transformation for the film by spending hours in the green room.

The makers of the 3D film have reportedly spent a whopping 75 million dollars on the VFX which amounts to Rs 543 crores approximately.

Directed by Shankar and bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.

The music for the film which was launched at a gala event in Dubai last year has been composed by Oscar Award-winning composer A R Rahman.

Tags:
Akshay KumarRajinikanth2.0AR RahmanSci-fi thriller

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close