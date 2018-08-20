हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

Akshay Kumar garners 20 mn followers on Instagram

Akshay is currently riding high on the success of his sports-drama 'Gold'.

Akshay Kumar garners 20 mn followers on Instagram

New Delhi: One of Bollywood's most loved actors, Akshay Kumar has added another feather to his cap! The 'Khiladi' has become the first male Bollywood actor to score a fan base of 20 million on his Instagram account, inching ahead of his contemporaries.

Thanking his fans for all the love, the 50-year-old wrote, "Here`s another #Gold from the good people at @Instagram. Glad to share, the first Bollywood Actor (Male) to cross the 20 million followers milestone is yours truly  Thank you all once again for the love  Sending lots of love and prayers your way."

Akshay is currently riding high on the success of his sports-drama 'Gold' which earned Rs.25.25 crore on the first day itself. The flick released on Independence Day, which also marked the occasion of the 70th anniversary of free India`s first gold medal at the 1948 Olympics. 

 

Tags:
GoldAkshay Kumargold filmInstagramAkshay instagram

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close