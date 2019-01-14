Akshay Kumar gives kite flying lessons to daughter Nitara on Makar Sankranti—Watch

New Delhi: The country celebrated the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti on January 14. The entire nation soaked in the festive spirit of the day where people performed the special puja, gave offerings to the lord and also the mandatory kite flying made for a fun celebration.

Bollywood's top actor Akshay Kumar celebrated the festival of Makar Sankranti with daughter Nitara and taught her how to fly the kite. He posted a cute video on Instagram with a caption: “Meet daddy’s little helper. Continuing our yearly father-daughter ritual of flying kites soaring high in the sky! #HappyMakarSankranti everyone”.

The festival marks the first day of sun's transit into the Makara (Capricorn), marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. Other festivities associated with Makar Sankranti are known by various names in different states such as Lohri in north India, Makara Sankranti (Pedda Pandaga) in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Sukarat in central India, Magh Bihu by Assamese, and Pongal by Tamilians.

If Makar Sankranti dominates the northern belt then Pongal and Bihu are largely celebrated in South and East India. It is observed as the day which marks the shift of the sun into long days. It is dedicated to Surya Dev i.e sun god and marks the six months auspicious period for Hindus known as Uttaarayan.

Here's wishing our readers a happy Makar Sankranti!