Akshay Kumar issues warning in ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ style! And you MUST know why

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar is task master and a disciplinarian. The hunk of an actor, who is a fitness freak, health conscious celebrity and a law abiding citizen has ‘warned’ people not to drink and drive.

The Khiladi of Bollywood shared an audio-visual clip to warn people not to drink and drive.

“Sab jante hain kanoon ke haath lambe hote hain phir bhi pange lete hain...lekin iss saal mat lena...celebrations jamm ke kerna lekin bhool ke bhi ‘don’t drink and drive’...nahin toh suna hai na...kanoon ke haath lambe hote hain (sic).”

Kanoon Ke Haath Lambe Hote Hain : #JollyLLB2 de raha hai chetavani pic.twitter.com/FKdH4xWAZe — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 28 December 2016

New Year’s Eve is just about of couple of days away. Parties are being planned in advance and preparations are on in full swing.

Many people get carried away during celebrations hence it is imperative to be careful, cautious and in full control of self.

Driving a vehicle in an inebriated state could prove fatal not just to the person behind the wheels but people in the car and also those on the streets.