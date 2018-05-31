हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar-John Abraham fight? Forget it, they bond big time and here's proof!

John and Akshay have featured together in hit films such as 'Desi Boyz', 'Housefull 2' and 'Garam Masala'. 

New Delhi: We have often heard stories of actors fighting on sets, actresses not getting along well, so on and so forth. But times are changing and so are people. Rumours of celebs not getting along well are not always true, or at least in this case. We are talking about Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's alleged fallout. 

Several reports earlier hinted that the two actors are apparently not on good terms but turns out that not even an ounce of it stands true. John recently took to Twitter and wrote: "Heard that my brother @akshaykumar and I are fighting..he would beat me up. Sorry to disappoint but NO truth to this. The only explosions happening currently are on screen in Parmanu."

And Akki was quick to reply saying, "Absolutely So proud of you brother @TheJohnAbraham, heard you've done a swell job in Parmanu...gonna catch it real soon. Hugs."

We like this bonhomie between the two leading actors. 

John's recent outing 'Parmanu' has received a warm reception from the audiences and is going strong at the Box Office. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma. 'Parmanu' is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. The film is produced by Zee Studio and JA Entertainment. It hit the screens on May 25, 2018.

