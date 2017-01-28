Akshay Kumar keen on helping martyrs' kin, meets Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi

New Delhi: The Bollywood khiladi Akshay Kumar is a busy man all through the year. He has four films lined up for release and yet the superstar finds time to make sure that he is able to contribute something towards the nation.

Akshay met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to able to help the families of martyred soldiers. ANI shared the video where Akki can be seen coming out of his office amid huge crowd of the media wanting to click him and speak with him.

#WATCH: Akshay Kumar met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi in Delhi to discuss about his idea to help families of martyred soldiers. pic.twitter.com/3dcR3nkeCB — ANI (@ANI_news) January 27, 2017

According to TOI, the superstar basically wants to facilitate a mechanism where all those who want to provide financial aid to the kin of martyrs can do so without any hassle. The report states the home ministry and Akshay together are working towards building a web application through which volunteers can deposit funds directly into the verified bank account of the martyr's kin. Also, this will be put across through the ministry's website that will display a link to the app.

This will be a joint effort between the government and the superstar.