close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Akshay Kumar keen on helping martyrs' kin, meets Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 11:05
Akshay Kumar keen on helping martyrs&#039; kin, meets Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The Bollywood khiladi Akshay Kumar is a busy man all through the year. He has four films lined up for release and yet the superstar finds time to make sure that he is able to contribute something towards the nation.

Akshay met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi to able to help the families of martyred soldiers. ANI shared the video where Akki can be seen coming out of his office amid huge crowd of the media wanting to click him and speak with him.

According to TOI, the superstar basically wants to facilitate a mechanism where all those who want to provide financial aid to the kin of martyrs can do so without any hassle. The report states the home ministry and Akshay together are working towards building a web application through which volunteers can deposit funds directly into the verified bank account of the martyr's kin. Also, this will be put across through the ministry's website that will display a link to the app.

This will be a joint effort between the government and the superstar.  

First Published: Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 10:41

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.