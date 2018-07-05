हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar meets Sonali Bendre after learning about her cancer, calls her 'fighter'

The actress is currently undergoing treatment for the same in New York.

New Delhi: The entire film fraternity and fans have been hit by a shock wave after learning about popular actress Sonali Bendre's cancer. The B-Town star opened up about her illness and disclosed on Twitter that she is suffering from high-grade cancer that has metastasised.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and showered their support to the actress in this difficult hour. Akshay Kumar, reportedly, rushed to meet her in person and checked on her health.

According to Hindustan Times, Akshay got in touch with her a few days back after learning about her cancer. The actor told HT, “I know that Sonali is a fighter. May God help bring her back in the best of health.”

“This too shall pass. You are an incredible woman with immense strength. We send you all our love”, added Neha Dhupia.

The actress is currently undergoing treatment for the same in New York. She wrote on Twitter:

She wrote: “Sometimes when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.”

There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I'm taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.

After Irrfan Khan's shocking revelation about suffering from Neuruendocrine Tumour, Sonali Bendre's confession has saddened the fans.

She took a break from acting after marrying Goldie Behl in 2002.

Here's wishing the actress a speedy recovery!

 

 

 

