Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar-Mouni Roy's crackling chemistry in Arko's 'Bolte Parini' is a perfect treat for all the Bengalis-Watch

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who plays a Bengali hockey player Tapan Das in his upcoming film 'Gold', has unveiled the Bengali version of the song 'Naino Ne Bandhi'. The song titled 'Bolte Parini' is the perfect surprise for all  Akshay's Bengali fans.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who plays a Bengali hockey player Tapan Das in his upcoming film 'Gold', has unveiled the Bengali version of the song 'Naino Ne Bandhi'. The song titled 'Bolte Parini' is the perfect surprise for all  Akshay's Bengali fans.

The beautiful song has been rendered by Arko. Bolte Parini depicts the fun-filled relationship between the husband and wife. In the video, Akshay Kumar can be seen at his playful best as Tapan Das and while Mouni shows her endearing side.

Watch the video:

The song has been created keeping in mind the fact that Akshay and Mouni play a Bengali couple in the film.

Gold depicts the journey of a hockey player who dreams to win the first gold at the Olympics as a free country. The film has been shot in various parts of the UK and India, focusing on the struggles in the domain of sports during the pre-independence era. 

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti, Gold is all set to release on August 15, 2018

Akshay Kumar Mouni Roy Gold Bolte Parini Arko Naino Ne Bandhi

