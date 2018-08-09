हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar opens up on son Aarav's Bollywood debut

Akshay and Twinkle have always been protective of their kids.

Akshay Kumar opens up on son Aarav&#039;s Bollywood debut
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture 'Gold'. The actor is busy promoting the sports drama across the country along with his co-stars. The film also marks the debut of popular television actress Mouni Roy. She has been paired opposite Akki in the movie.

At a recent interaction, Akshay was asked about his son Aarav and when he plans to enter Bollywood. Timesofindia.com quoted the actor as saying, “he is too young and is interested only in his studies". He further added that in fact after he completes his studies in Mumbai, Aarav will go to London for higher education. Akshay revealed that his son has even identified the school in London that he wants to attend.

Well, at a time when star kids are making their entry to showbiz world, it's only obvious that all eyes will be set on who is the next one making waves in Bollywood.

Akshay and Twinkle have always been protective about their kids and have stressed that they want them to have a normal childhood sans any starry feels.

On the professional front, Akki's 'Gold' is slated to hit the screens on August 15, 2018. 'Gold' is a historical sports drama. It is helmed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. It captures the 'golden era' of Indian hockey through the central character of the film Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. Akshay plays Tapan Das in 'Gold'.

Set at the backdrop of India winning its first gold medal in hockey as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics, the film promises to be yet another big one from Akki. 'Gold' features Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal in pivotal parts.

 

Akshay KumarAaravTwinkle Khannaakshay kumar's sonBollywood

