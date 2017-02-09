Akshay Kumar picks Dimple Kapadia as best friend in Bollywood
Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar considers veteran actress and his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia as his best friend in Bollywood.
During a Q&A session on Twitter with his fans on Thursday, one asked: "Your best friend from Bollywood?"
Akshay, who finds Hong Kong star Jackie Chan as the "bravest stunt actor known to man", said: "My mother-in-law."
Though he picked the "Bobby" star as his best friend, he did share some kind words for his "Dil To Pagal Hai" co-star Shah Rukh Khan.
When one fan asked how he would describe SRK in two words, he said: "Charming with a great business mind."
Asked about his favourite book, he was back to his family as he "of course" chose his wife Twinkle Khanna`s "Mrs Funnybones".
Talking about the most jolly moment of his life, the father of two said: "Mountain hiking with both my kids with a homemade picnic at the end of it."
In fact, his favourite holiday destination is Cape Town, where he spent some quality time with his entire family.
Moving on from family, he also expressed his love for sports.
Asked about his favourite sports, Akshay replied: "Anything with a ball... cricket, basketball... as long as it bounces, I`m happy."
He will be next seen on the big screen in the courtroom drama "Jolly LLB 2", which will hit the screens on Friday.
Is courtroom drama one of his favourite genres?
Akshay, who featured in courtroom drama "Rustom", said: "Yes, with a good script it can be very gripping!"
