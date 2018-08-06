हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar played a prank on Mouni Roy and her reaction is pure 'Gold'—Watch

The film is slated to hit the screens on August 15, 2018. 

Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will be next seen in sports drama 'Gold'. The film also marks the big screen debut of popular television actress Mouni Roy. The film has an ensemble star cast and is directed by Reema Kagti.

Akshay, who is known to be a prankster on sets, took to Twitter and shared a video of him playing a prank on Mouni. Watch the hilarious video here:

The film is slated to hit the screens on August 15, 2018. 'Gold' is a historical sports drama. It is helmed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. It captures the 'golden era' of Indian hockey through the central character of the film Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. Akshay plays Tapan Das in 'Gold'.

Set at the backdrop of India winning its first gold medal in hockey as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics, the film promises to be yet another big one from Akki. 'Gold' features Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal in pivotal parts.

 

 

Akshay KumarMouni RoyGoldgold filmmouni roy prankBollywood

