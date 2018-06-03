हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar promotes road safety campaign to help spread awareness—See pic

The actor took to social media app Instagram and shared a picture of himself along with Mumbai Police.

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar has often shown his support in social causes. The actor's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' addressed the hygiene issue of rural India whereas 'PadMan' focused on the sensitive topic of menstrual hygiene. Both movies were widely praised by critics and have been successful in drawing people's attention towards such social issues.

Not just on-screen, Akshay promotes social causes in his regular life as well.

The actor took to social media app Instagram and shared a picture of himself along with Mumbai Police. The pic was captioned as- “ Honoured to associate with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, and take forward the 'Road Safety' movement. I sincerely hope the campaign will bring about a behavioral change towards traffic & road safety and in turn help save precious lives.‬”

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

Last month, Akshay launched a brand new advertising campaign for the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) in the capital. The ad also featured his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star, Bhumi Pednekar.

In his welcome address, Shri Parameswaran Iyer, Secretary, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, spoke about the contribution made by Kumar to the Swachh Bharat Mission. He said that right from his movie, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which was seen and appreciated by rural and urban people across the country, to his participation in the twin pit toilet advertisement campaign for the Swachh Bharat Mission, Shri Kumar has been a strong supporter of the sanitation movement underway in the country.

