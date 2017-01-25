Akshay Kumar’s App idea for Indian soldiers gets thumbs up
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar took to Twitter Tuesday night to share a video in which he can be seen expressing his views on the selfless sacrifices made by brave Indian soldiers who lay down their lives to ensure safety of the citizens.
The Bollywood superstar, who had recently expressed his anger on the alleged mass molestation incident in Bengaluru on New Year ’s Eve through a video, came up with an idea that could financially equip a bereaved soldier’s family and secure their future.
In case you missed Akki’s video, watch it here:
Here I am standing up AGAIN for something I truly believe in coz THEIR well-being MATTERS to ME.I'd love to know if it does to YOU as well? pic.twitter.com/3Y5NPmTJhg
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 24 January 2017
Akshay’s idea has got thumbs up from a number of celebrities in the Tinsel Town. Here’s taking a look at what some of them had to say:
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
I think this is such an amazing thought Nicely put @akshaykumar .
— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) 25 January 2017
Anushka Sharma
brilliant idea ! And with you doing it personally, it will definitely reach the soldiers family . Respect
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) 25 January 2017
Arjun Kapoor
The most simple n logical way for us to give back to our country, @akshaykumar truly ur love for our country makes u think like this sir !!!
— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) 25 January 2017
Gippy Grewal
what a idea @akshaykumar bhaji
We are always with good cause.I appreciate this thought, lets be one and execute this as early as possible
— Gippy Grewal (@igippygrewal) 25 January 2017
Vivek Agnihotri
Brilliant idea from @akshaykumar my full support for such a compassionate deed.
— Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) 24 January 2017
Harshdeep Kaur
Full support to you @akshaykumar ! #SaluteToTheSoldiers
— Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) 25 January 2017
Kunal Kohli
@akshaykumar brilliant idea. #Respect for you. A public figure that finally does something. Not just urges people to do. Hats off sir
— kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) 25 January 2017
Here’s appreciating Akshay for his noble thought.
