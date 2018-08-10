हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar says this young actor can match with him as an all-rounder

The actor hosted an #AskAkshay session on Twitter in which he answered a lot of questions from his fans.

Akshay Kumar says this young actor can match with him as an all-rounder

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of 'Gold'. The film marks popular television actress Mouni Roy's Bollywood debut and is one of the most awaited releases of the year. 'Gold' will hit the screens on Independence Day 2018.

Akshay is a regular social media user and is quite active on micro-blogging site Twitter. The actor hosted an #AskAkshay session on Twitter in which he answered a lot of questions from his fans. However, one answer has grabbed our attention!

A fan asked the actor, “Can you tell me which actor in younger generation can match with you as an allrounder (supermacy in all genre) ! #AskAkshay”

To this, the superstar replied, “It's gotta be @RanveerOfficial's unmatched energy :)”

Well, Ranveer is one of the most sought-after actors of Bollywood today. The actor breathes live in any role he is given and his energy is surely unmatched!

Ranveer is also a part of Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht'. The film was announced yesterday and took everyone by surprise. 'Takht' has an ensemble star cast of  Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar besides Ranveer.

Johar took to Twitter to make the announcement. Sharing a poster with the title of the film, he wrote, “An incredible story embedded in history...An epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne...A story of a family, of ambition, of greed, of betrayal, of love & of succession...TAKHT is about WAR for LOVE....” 

