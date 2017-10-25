Akshay Kumar shares first glimpse of Asin and Rahul Sharma’s little angel

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar took to Twitter Wednesday morning to share the first glimpse of Asin and Rahul Sharma’s baby girl. The Khiladi superstar, who is a very dear friend of the couple, can be seen holding the newborn in his arms.

Wearing a sweet smile, Akshay introduced the baby to the world through a Twitter post.

Here’s what he tweeted: “One joy which is completely unmatched...congratulations to my dearest friends Asin and @rahulsharma on the arrival of their little angel (sic).”

Asin and Rahul were blessed with a baby girl on October 24. The couple exchanged marital vows on January 19, 2016 in a twin wedding ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance.

Akshay played cupid by bringing together Asin and Rahul together. The duo was introduced to each other by Akshay, a common friend of the two. Soon, Asin and Rahul fell in love and what happened thereafter is history.

Asin, who has been a part of a number of films starring Bollywood heavyweights – including Aamir Khan’s Ghajini, Salman Khan’s Ready, Ajay Devgn’s Bol Bachchan and and Akshay’s Khiladi 786, quit acting a few days before her wedding. She has been away from limelight and stardom since her wedding and has been enjoying marital bliss since then.

Here’s wishing Asin and Rahul hearty congratulations.