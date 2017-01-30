Akshay Kumar spills the beans about his equation with Salman Khan

New Delhi: Well, there is a popular opinion that things can never be great between two big Bollywood stars. But, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have been defying this notion since quite a long time now.

Recently, the 'Airlift' hunk spilled the beans on his equation with the 51-year-old superstar. Akshay revealed that the duo has mutual admiration for each other.

"Friendship doesn't mean you meet everyday. We don't meet everyday. I haven't gone to his house or he has come to my place. We have mutual admiration for each other. I admire him and so does he," PTI quoted Akki as saying.

And, these are not just talks. You will be amazed to know that that 'Bhaijaan' of B-Town has even signed the 49-year-old star for his next production venture. The movie is speculated to revolve around the Battle of Saragarhi.

Last year, Akshay and Salman shared the stage for the first look launch of Rajnikanth's '2.0'.

May their friendship last forever!