Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar starrer Gold gets a Twitter emoji

Akshay Kumar starrer is based on the life of a sportsman who was a part of the Hockey team that won the Olympic medal for India

Akshay Kumar starrer Gold gets a Twitter emoji

New Delhi: Ahead of the release of Akshay Kumar's most awaited release Gold, Twitter has announced a special emoji for the film. The special gold medal emoticon has been used to describe the film.

Twitter India announced on Twitter saying,"Enjoyed that Twitter Q&A with #AskAkshay this morning? Stay tuned in the coming week for more surprises with #GoldMovie (like this special medal!) Tweet with the hashtags below to see the emoji appear."

Gold marks the Bollywood debut of television diva Mouni Roy, who won a million hearts as Parvati in TV show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. Later, she left viewers spellbound by essaying Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's super-natural show that revolves around the revenge saga of a shape-shifting snake woman.

The Akshay Kumar starrer which is slated for an Independence Day release, is based on the life of a sportsman who was a part of the Hockey team that won the Olympic medal for India post independence for the first time at the Games of the XIV Olympiad, London in 1948.

The film has an ensemble cast that includes actors like Kunal K Kapoor (as Samrat), Vineet Singh (as Imtiaz), Sunny Kaushal (as Himmat Singh) and Amit Sadh (as Raghubir Pratap Singh).

Akshay KumarGoldMouni RoyRitesh Sidhwanihockey playerNaagin

