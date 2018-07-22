हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar thanks GST Council for tax exemption on sanitary napkins

National Award winning Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, whose film 'Pad Man' tried to create awareness on menstrual hygiene, has thanked the GST Council for making sanitary napkins Goods and Services Tax (GST) free.

Akshay Kumar thanks GST Council for tax exemption on sanitary napkins

Mumbai: National Award winning Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, whose film 'Pad Man' tried to create awareness on menstrual hygiene, has thanked the GST Council for making sanitary napkins Goods and Services Tax (GST) free.

Expressing his happiness, Akshay tweeted on Saturday: "One of those days when a news brings tears of joy as a cause close to your heart gets fulfilled. Thank you, #GSTCouncil, for understanding the need for menstrual hygiene & exempting sanitary pads from tax. I'm sure crores of women in our country are silently sending gratitude your way."

The GST on sanitary pads has been cut from 12 per cent to zero.

Earlier this year, Akshay narrated the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who introduced the low-cost sanitary napkins in India, in 'Pad Man'.

The film was produced by Twinkle Khanna and directed by R. Balki. It featured Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor along with Akshay.

