हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar to turn showstopper for Tech Fashion Tour 4.0

With its debut in February 2016, Tech Fashion Tour celebrates the amalgamation between technology and fashion.

Akshay Kumar to turn showstopper for Tech Fashion Tour 4.0
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar will be seen walking the ramp at the fourth edition of Tech Fashion Tour.

To be held on October 18 at the JW Marriott Hotel here, the event will showcase new launches from the world of fashion and technology. The event is being organised by Exhibit Magazine and powered by Eveready.

"We are truly delighted that Akshay Kumar has agreed to be the showstopper this year and grace the event with his star presence," Ramesh Somani, Founder and CEO Exhibit Magazine, said in a statement.

Tags:
Akshay KumarTech Fashion Tourcelebrity showstopper

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close