Akshay Kumar urges people to follow traffic rules

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar has urged people to maintain road safety and follow traffic rules.

The brand ambassador of the Indian government's Road Safety Campaign, Akshay on Tuesday along with Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari launched a Public Service Announcement (PSA) about road awareness.

The "Airlift" star on Twitter said he immediately joined the campaign when he got to know the shocking facts and figures related to road accidents which can be prevented.

He also uploaded an Instagram video in which he can be seen as a traffic policeman, asking people to follow the rules.

Along with the video, he wrote: "It is always better to be safe than sorry. Follow traffic rules for your own and others' safety."

On the work front, Akshay will be seen in sports-oriented film "Gold", which is slated to release on 

