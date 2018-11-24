हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan kick-off shoot of Mission Mangal — See pics

Akshay and Vidya have begin shooting for Jagan Shakti directorial Mission Mangal, which is a story of India's Mars Mission.

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan kick-off shoot of Mission Mangal — See pics
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing plagiarism row, the shooting of R Balki's next production 'Mission Mangal' kickstarted on Friday. Yesterday, Taapsee Pannu treated her fans with a sneak-peek at her look from the film and now, pictures of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan from the sets of the film have emerged on the social media.

In the photos, Akshay can be seen wearing a blue shirt and beige pants, whereas Vidya Balan is seen in a saree. Vidya and Akshay are reuniting for the film after almost a decade. They were last seen together in 'Heyy Babyy' and 'Bhool Bhulaiya'. 

Take a look at their photos here: 

Yesterday, sharing her look from the film, Taapsee, captioned her picture as, "Kritika Agarwal, Navigation and Communication Department, reporting on duty".

Directed by Jagan Shakti, 'Mission Mangal' features an ensemble cast of Kriti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi along with Akshay and Vidya. 

Recently, the film was caught in a controversy after a US-based filmmaker Radha Bhardawaj approached the Bombay High Court against the makers of 'Mission Mangal' claiming copyright infringement.

Radha Bharadwaj on Wednesday filed a suit seeking a stay on the production and release of the movie, which is about India's 2014 Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also known as Mangalyaan. 

Reacting on these allegations, producer R Balki told Mid-Day, "We have taken the core of the story and added fictional characters to make it an interesting screenplay. Only ISRO can claim rights to the core story. I urge Radha to come to my office and read our script. I am certain she will find it refreshing. She hasn’t even read it, so how can she make such claims?"

The film is based on India's 2013 space programme of Mangalyaan mission and will be co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Cape of Good Films. It will hit the screens on August 15, 2019.

Tags:
Mission MangalR BalkiAkshay KumarVidya BalanMission Mangal filmTaapsee PannuSonakshi Sinha

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close