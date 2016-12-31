close
Akshay Kumar wishes fans a 'fruitful and jolly' New Year – Watch

By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 12:32
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar skips no opportunity to spill joy over the lives of his fans. The 49-year-old star on Saturday took to Twitter to wish his fans a happy New Year and, that too, in his unique way.

The 'Airlift' hunk uploaded a boomerang video in which he can be seen flaunting his quirky antics.

"Here's wishing you all a fruitful and Jolly New Year! :) #GoPagal tonight...and stay tuned for Jolly's pagalpanti on Jan 4 at 11 am," he tweeted along with the video.

However, it is still not clear what Akki will be revealing on Wednesday.

On the cinema front, Akshay upcoming film 'Jolly LLB 2' is all set for its release. It will be hitting the silver screens on February 10 next year. The movie is directed by Subhash Kapoor and also features Huma Qureshi in a key role.

It is the sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 release 'Jolly LLB'.

First Published: Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 12:32

