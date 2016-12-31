Akshay Kumar wishes fans a 'fruitful and jolly' New Year – Watch
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar skips no opportunity to spill joy over the lives of his fans. The 49-year-old star on Saturday took to Twitter to wish his fans a happy New Year and, that too, in his unique way.
The 'Airlift' hunk uploaded a boomerang video in which he can be seen flaunting his quirky antics.
"Here's wishing you all a fruitful and Jolly New Year! :) #GoPagal tonight...and stay tuned for Jolly's pagalpanti on Jan 4 at 11 am," he tweeted along with the video.
However, it is still not clear what Akki will be revealing on Wednesday.
On the cinema front, Akshay upcoming film 'Jolly LLB 2' is all set for its release. It will be hitting the silver screens on February 10 next year. The movie is directed by Subhash Kapoor and also features Huma Qureshi in a key role.
Here's wishing you all a fruitful and Jolly New Year! :) #GoPagal tonight...and stay tuned for Jolly's pagalpanti on Jan 4 at 11 am pic.twitter.com/ZnQPJRCu0V
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 31, 2016
It is the sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 release 'Jolly LLB'.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Aamir Khan is the new Raj Kapoor: Rishi Kapoor
- Shahid Kapoor shares first image of daughter Misha and it is too cute to miss!
- Golden Globes 2017: Priyanka Chopra to be a presenter at the award function
- Amitabh Bachchan fans throng in large numbers to see their favourite star
- Trying to carve a niche for myself, says Swara Bhaskar