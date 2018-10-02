Akshay Kumar wishes luck to Kapil Sharma

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National Award-winner Akshay Kumar has wished good luck to actor Kapil Sharma, whom he calls his friend, for his maiden Punjabi production "Son Of Manjeet Singh".

Mumbai: National Award-winner Akshay Kumar has wished good luck to actor Kapil Sharma, whom he calls his friend, for his maiden Punjabi production "Son Of Manjeet Singh".

Akshay on Tuesday tweeted the trailer of the film, which stars Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi. 

"Sometimes complex but if done correctly a father-son relation can be a beautiful one. Wishing my friends Kapil Sharma and Gurpreet Ghuggi all the best for 'Son Of Manjeet Singh'," he captioned the trailer. 

Directed by Vikram Grover, the film will release on October 12.

Akshay is waiting for the release of his film "2.0" on November 29. 

