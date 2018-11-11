हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's 6-yr old daughter Nitara's workout video will inspire you to hit gym now

The video is definitely a proof that not just him but his kids also follow the fit lifestyle religiously.

File photo

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar is one of those actors from Bollywood who has always promoted healthy lifestyle over everything else. The actor is also known to be a family man and is a loving husband and a doting father and an inspiration to many. Despite his busy work schedule, Akshay is known to take time out for his family and is often clicked hanging out with his kids. 

On Sunday, Akshay took to the social media to share an essential parenting tip for all his fans by posting a video of his little daughter Nitara Kumar which she was working out. He captioned the video writing, "Kids tend to pick up what they see...start early and try to set a good example.Great parenting. Active kids. #FitIndia."

On the work front, the 51-year-old actor will be next seen playing the role of an antagonist in '2.0' which also stars Rajinikanth. The sci-fi film is set to release on November 29, 2018. He also has a few other movies in his kitty including 'Kesari', 'Housefull 4' and india's first space film 'Mission Mangal'. 

 

