Akshay Kumar's birthday wish for his son Aarav is all things love—Pic

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar's son Aarav is all grown up and how! The star kid has inherited his father's good looks and charming smile. As Aarav turns a year older today, daddy Akshay took to Twitter to wish his son a very happy birthday. While we can't get over the cutesy pic of the father-son duo, the message attached with it is what every dad would like to say to his son.

Akshay wrote, “Taller than me, smarter than me, wealthier than me, nicer than me! My wish for you this year and always will be to have everything more than I ever had Happy birthday Aarav”

Akshay is married to actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna. The couple tied the nuptial knot in the year 2001 and are blessed with a daughter named Nitara and son Aarav. Twinkle is the daughter of veteran actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia.

On the work front, Akshay's '2.0' teaser have left everybody awe-struck. The movie also stars superstar Rajinikanth and is sequel to the 2010 super-hit, 'Robot'. The movie will see Akshay play a negative role for the first time ever. His look in the film has taken excitement level to new heights and we can't wait to watch the movie already!

'2.0' is slated to release on November 29 this year.