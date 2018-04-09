Akshay Kumar's 'Monday Motivation' video will crack you up–Watch

New Delhi: Monday is never a happy day and you need serious motivation to sail through this exhausting day. Joining the trend, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tweeted a funny video with a message for some Monday motivation.

The video features a lanky man trying to work out on a leg extension machine at a gym but fails measurably as he is unable to lift the weight. Meanwhile, a well-built man drops in and adjusts weights according to his comfort and continues training on the same machine. The lean man then learns the trick and attempts the workout again. What follows next will leave you in splits

Watch the video here:

#MondayMotivation gone wrong.On a serious note, it's great to push beyond your limits but equally important to know your limits. pic.twitter.com/17ZyKFM8dA — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 9, 2018

Along with the hilarious video he also conveyed an important message. He wrote, "It’s great to push beyond your limits but equally important to know your limits.”

Minutes after he posted the video it became an instant hit and was liked by more than 20,000 likes and over 2500 retweets.

On the work front, Akshay has Gold, Kesari 2.0 in the pipeline.Kesari is a film based on the Battle of Saragarhi. Akshay will essay Havaldar Ishar Singh, the military commander of 21 Sikh regiment, who on September 12, 1897, fought bravely against Afghani invaders in the war which eventually came to be known as the battle of Saragarhi. The film directed by Anurag Singh has gone on floors and is slated to release on 21 March 2019.

Parineeti Chopra has been roped in to play the leading lady opposite Akshay.