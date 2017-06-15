close
Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' inspires fan to build a toilet

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 15:19
Akshay Kumar&#039;s &#039;Toilet: Ek Prem Katha&#039; inspires fan to build a toilet

New Delhi: The trailer of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' is not only working wonders on the social media, but it is also driving people to keep India clean. You will be amazed to know what a fan did recently after getting inspired by the Shree Narayan Singh directorial.

On Monday, Akki's Kolhapuri fan explained on Twitter that how he helped his friend in building a toilet. The social media user also urged other people to help those in need. The 'Airlift' hunk then applauded the act of the fan and called it 'stupendous work'.

Inspired much?

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' which is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher and Divyendu Sharma in prominent roles. It has been produced by Aruna Bhatia, Plan C Studios and Abundantia, and presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KariArj Entertainment. 

Akshay KumarToilet Ek Prem KathaNarendra Moditoilet in indiaakshay kumar fanSwachh Bharat Abhiyan

