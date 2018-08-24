Ali Fazal overwhelmed to meet fans in foreign land

Mumbai: Actor Ali Fazal, whose work takes him places across the world, says it's a different feeling altogether to meet fans in a foreign land.

He was in Melbourne earlier this month, and during the shoot of 'Happy Phirr Bhaag Jaayegi' in Malaysia, the 'Victoria & Abdul' actor experienced how Bollywood films transcend boundaries.

"Its always refreshing to meet fans in foreign land as we never really get to connect with them as we can in homeland. I was pleasantly surprised though to see the turn out. And even more surprised that majority of the fans still cherished taking autographs than selfies which I loved," Ali said in a statement.

On the work front, Ali has completed shooting for his video-on-demand series 'Mirzapur' under Excel Entertainment. He is currently shooting for Sanjay Dutt's 'Prassthanam' and Tigmanshu Dhulia's ambitious project 'Milan Talkies'.

His 'Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi' released on Friday.