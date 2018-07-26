Ali Zafar elated with 'Teefa in Trouble' success

New Delhi: Pakistani singing sensation and actor Ali Zafar is happy with the success of his debut film in Pakistani cinema "Teefa In Trouble", and says it is an achievement for all.

Ali is actor, producer, singer and writer of the romantic action comedy film, which released on July 20.

"This unprecedented achievement isn't just ours but everyone's to celebrate. I hope this is one of the many as we begin our journey to make this film a historic venture," Ali said in a statement to IANS.

He joined hands with YRF for the international theatrical distribution of his home production. The film registered domestic collection of Rs 2.25 crore when it opened.

The film is a family affair with his wife Ayesha Fazli co-producing and brother Danyal Zafar co-writing with him.

Ali, who has starred in Indian films like "Tere Bin Laden" and "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan", took to Instagram as well to share his excitement.

"Life couldn't be any better. People have voted for Pakistan and #Teefa! Thank you," he posted.

Earlier this year, actress-model-singer Meesha Shafi took to Twitter to allege that Ali had sexually harassed her on more than one occasion. This sparked Pakistan's #MeToo moment.

Ali categorically denied all such claims. He filed a defamation suit against Meesha. The suit claims damages of Rs 1 billion.