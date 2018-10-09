हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ali Zafar

Ali Zafar proud to represent Pakistan at film fest in China

The actor feels honoured to have his latest release "Teefa In Trouble" for a special screening at the festival amongst other international films. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Karachi: Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar says he is proud to represent Pakistan at the 5th Silk Road International Film Festival in China, where he will also discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries in cinema.

"Proud to represent Pakistan at the Silk Road International Film Festival to discuss bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China in cinema," Ali tweeted.

The actor feels honoured to have his latest release "Teefa In Trouble" for a special screening at the festival amongst other international films. 

The Silk Road Film Festival is a small group of passionate and dedicated individuals committed to providing an amazing display of Middle Eastern, Persian, Arab, African, Asian and European films each year to Dublin, Ireland.

"Teefa In Trouble" is about the son of a gangster, who enlists an enforcer to kidnap a woman for an arranged marriage.

 

