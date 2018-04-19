Ali Zafar reacts to Meesha Shaafi's allegation, says I intend to take this through the courts of law

Mumbai: Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar has reacted to the allegation levelled by his colleague Meesha Shafi, who claimed that she was sexually harassed by him.

Zafar took to Twitter to issue a statement categorically denying all claims of harassment lodged against him by Shafi.

He wrote: "I am deeply aware and in support of the global #MeToo movement and what it stands for. I am the father of a young girl and a young boy, a husband to a wife and a son to a mother. I am a man that has stood up for myself, my family, my colleagues and friends countless times in the face of slander, defamation and general unkindness. I will do the same today. I have nothing to hide. Silence is absolutely not an option.

I categorically deny any and all claims of harassment lodged against me by Ms Shafi. I intend to take this through the courts of law and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any allegations here, contesting personal vendettas on social media and in turn disrespecting the movement, my family, the industry and my fans. Ultimately I am a strong believer that the truth, always prevails."

Ali, a well-known film personality in Pakistan, is quite popular in India too. He has worked in quite a few Bollywood films and the list includes - Tere Bin Laden, Mere Brother Ki Dulhania, Kill Dill, London Paris New York and Dear Zindagi.

In an unexpected turn of events Shafi, who had made her Bollywood debut in Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in 2013, took to Twitter on Thursday to accuse her colleague Ali Zafar of sexual harassment.

She tweeted: "Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo (sic)."