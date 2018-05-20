Alia Bhatt admits casting couch exists in Bollywood

Casting couch is something which is akin to Bollywood and it is a topic of conversation for more than the last few decades. And the latest to open about the prevalence of this malicious practice is Alia Bhatt.

Alia was speaking to Deccan Chronicle when she said, "I know and do understand that at times, many boys and girls have to go through bad situations in order to be able to fetch some work. Everyone has to face their own battle of struggle in order to be able to get work in this industry. And during their struggle, some people could use the strugglers for their benefit."

While revealing her opinion on the topic, Alia also had some advice for the people who faced it in the industry, saying, "They should always believe in themselves. However, if at all they are confronted with this bad moment they need to immediately inform their parents. And thereafter go to the police."

Earlier, actors like Richa Chadha, Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin and Swara Bhaskar opened up about their shocking experiences on the casting couch. However, stars like Ranbir Kapoor and 'Aiyaary' fame Rakul Preet denied experiencing or knowing about its existence in Bollywood.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Raazi', where she played the character of a spy named Sehmat. Alia had been receiving immense praise and appreciation for her role. She is currently shooting for Abhishek Varma's 'Kalank', Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy'.