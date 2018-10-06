हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone's picture from sets of 'Koffee with Karan' is unmissable

Alia took to Instagram and shared a picture with Deepika

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Karan Johar is all set to return on the small screen with 'Koffee with Karan' season 6. The popular celebrity chat show is much-awaited already and we can't help but guess K Jo's prestigious guest list. The first episode of the show will bring together ace actresses Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia took to Instagram and shared a picture with Deepika, captioning it as “Cuppa koffee with this beauty @deepikapadukone”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia(@aliaabhatt) on

Well, that's quite interesting.

For the unversed, Deepika was in a relationship with Alia's current beau, Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika and Ranbir were one of the most loved couples but fate had other plans. The two remained friends even after their breakup and even starred in films like 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Tamasha' together.

Alia is rumoured to be dating Ranbir and things seem to be getting serious between the two. Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture on his birthday which also had Alia and her mom, Soni Razdan in it. The two have been spotted together a number of times and grabbed eyeballs when they walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai.

On the other hand, rumour mills are rife that Deepika will soon tie the knot with Ranveer Singh. The two are rumoured to be dating for quite some time and even though they haven't accepted their relationship, their social media PDA and public appearances is proof that there is more than what meets the eye. Earlier, reports were that 'DeepVeer' will tie the knot in November this year but now, the wedding has been pushed forthe year 2019 reportedly.

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Koffee With Karan

