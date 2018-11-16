Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's latest pics from 'Brahmastra' sets are breaking the internet

New Delhi: Rumoured lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon share screen space in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The shooting of the film is going on and some pics of Alia and Ranbir on sets are doing rounds on the internet.

Check out the pics here, as shared by fan clubs on Instagram:

Rumours regarding Alia and Ranbir dating each other have been going on for quite some time now. Reportedly, it is on the sets of 'Brahmastra' that the two fell in love. Rumours of 'Raila' being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

Ranbir and Alia further added fuel to the fire of them being a couple after they walked in together and posed at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held in Mumbai.

Since then, there have been numerous events where the two have been clicked together. Be it shopping in New York City or being spotted in Bandra, the paps never miss a chance to spot them together!

Coming to 'Brahmastra', the film part of the adventure trilogy which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts. The movie is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

Excited to watch 'Brahmastra' on screens yet? Well, you'll have to wait for a long time as the film will release on Christmas 2019!