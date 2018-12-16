हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt arrives back in Mumbai after finishing Kalank shoot

Amidst her hectic schedule, Alia Bhatt was captured at the Mumbai airport on Sunday.

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt is one busy actress, both on personal as well as professional front. While she has been back-to-back shooting for her upcoming projects, 'Brahmastra' and 'Kalank', she has also been managing her diary to take time out with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Her film 'Raazi' which released early this year, was a blockbuster and won her several accolades. She wrapped up Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' with Ranveer Singh and her relationship with Ranbir is one of the most talked-about subjects in industry. 

Alia, who had been busy filming for Abhishek Varman's 'Kalank', returned back to Mumbai this afternoon. She was captured by the paparazzi at the Kalina airport on Sunday afternoon. Her comfy and casual airport look stole everyone's heart. 

For those, who love to go comfortably on the runway, can look up to Alia for some airport fashion inspiration. 

Take a look at her photos here: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Alia has also been roped in for Karan Johar's upcoming period-drama, based in Mughal era, 'Takht'. 

