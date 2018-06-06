हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt celebrates World Environment Day with alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor

Actress Alia Bhatt, who has been busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Brahmastra', on Wednesday shared a photo to create awarness about the World Environment Day today. 

Alia Bhatt celebrates World Environment Day with alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor
Image Courtesy: Twitter

Actress Alia Bhatt, who has been busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Brahmastra', on Wednesday shared a photo to create awarness about the World Environment Day today. 

Alia shared a photo of herself along with her 'Brahmastra' co-star and rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on her Twitter handle. In the photo, the trio is flaunting thei r eco-friendly bottles.

Check out her post here: 

She shared her concerns about the use of plastics and urged everyone to use steel bottles in place of those made of plastic. 

The actress shared another photo of herself with the steel bottle, writing, "#BeatPlasticPollution by switching to steel or glass bottles today! Plastic bottles take 450 years or more to decompose, harming us and our environment. I’m now one step closer towards purging plastic from my life. Hope you guys will make the switch too!#LetsCoexist @deespeak"

In the meantime, Alia has been working extensively for her upcoming superhero fantasy film 'Brahmastra'. 

On Tuesday, the young actress was spotted along with Ranbir at the Mehboob studio. Interestingly, the alleged couple had arrived in the same car and even left the studio together in his car. Alia Bhatt was dressed in a white kurta with pink embroidery while Ranbir wore a checked shirt with denims which read out loud, "APPROVED". 

Here are photos from the sets of Brahmastra in Mumbai:

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Both Ranbir and Alia looked pretty much at ease and were least bothered about getting clicked together. 

Tags:
Alia BhattRanbir Kapoorbrahmastrabrahmastra filmAmitabh BachchanWorld Environment Day

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close