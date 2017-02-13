Alia Bhatt goes gaga over Bappi Lahiri's 'Tamma Tamma' video

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to Twitter on Monday to post an interesting video online. In the short clip, legendary musician Bappi Lahiri can be seen singing his blockbuster composition 'Tamma Tamma'.

"The super awesome Bappi da!!!! Love him!!!! #TammaTammaAgain," the '2 States' star tweeted. Watch for yourself:

Interestingly, Varun and Alia are trending these days, thanks to the revamped version of 'Tamma Tamma' from the 1990s Madhuri-starrer 'Thanedaar'. The track has originally been sung by Bappi and Anuradha Paudwal.

Rapper Badshah has added his charm to the new edition of 'Tamma Tamma' which is a part of the upcoming film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

The Shashank Khaitan directorial will be releasing on March 10 this year.