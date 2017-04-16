close
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 13:28
Alia Bhatt has a catty best friend and you have to see their BFF pic!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt has risen the popularity ladder quite fast and what's helped her achieve the impossible is the sane choices she made. Professionally, the actress has dome some great work in a short span of time and the list of her achievements is way too long.

Last year, films like 'Udta Punjab' and 'Dear Zindagi' proved why Alia is the most sought after actress in B-Town at present. The diva has now taken to Instagram and shared the picture of her best bud. Any guesses, who is her BFF?

Well, Alia's love for her cats is known to all and this time around too she shared a cutesy pic with her little catty.

Check out the pic here:

 

 

 

Alia Bhatt

