Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt sends love to newly engaged Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, shares pic

A private Roka ceremony of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place recently which was attended by only close friends and family, including Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Wishes and greetings have started to pour in from B-town for Priyanka Chopra and her fiance and American singer Nick Jonas ever since they made their relationship official with a private Roka ceremony. 

Amid the downpour of wishes, actress Alia Bhatt congratulated the duo by sharing a photo of the two and wrote, "ALL HEART ?? Congratulations you guys."

Check out her post here:

 

ALL HEART _ Congratulations you guys ____

A post shared by Alia ___ (@aliaabhatt) on

In the picture clicked at Priyanka-Nick's intimate engagement bash, Alia dazzles in a dark blue lace dress and is posing with the couple along with Parineeti Chopra and Arpita Khan Sharma. She is sharing the frame with Parineeti and Priyanka's close friend Arpita Khan Sharma.

Parineeti also shared a snap from the party, with her sister and would-be brother-in-law, wearing a short black dress. While Priyanka opted for a simple, beige, midi-length, bodycon dress, Nick wore a printed grey collared t-shirt and trousers of the same colour. "Brother-in-law and sis, @priyankachopra @nickjonas" wrote the 'Ishaqzaade' actress.

 

Brother-in-law and sis _ _@priyankachopra @nickjonas

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

The Chopra's hosted the Roka ceremony at their residence on Saturday.

For the Roka ceremony, Priyanka wore an embroidered yellow suit from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Nick too opted for a desi look and donned a white kurta-pyjama. The ceremony was attended only by their close relatives at Priyanka's Mumbai bungalow.

As per reports, the couple reportedly got engaged during Priyanka's birthday celebrations in London on July 18. PeeCee, as she is fondly called, and Nick are likely to tie the knot either in September or October, reports suggest. Since Nick's birthday falls on September 16, chances of the wedding happening on that date is more.

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Nick Jonas, priyanka chopra engagement

