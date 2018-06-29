हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt leaves Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu impressed with her stunning saree look

Alia Bhatt had attended the Ambani's bash at their Antilia residence in a brocade pink saree and wowed Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor with her dazzling appearance. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: It's no hidden secret that Ranbir Kapoor's family members, especially his mother Neetu Kapoor, who has really warmed up to his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The two ladies have gelled well and are often showing some serious love for each other on the social media. 

On Thursday night, Alia attended the pre-engagement bash of Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta at Ambani's Antilia residence. And surprisingly, she arrived at the event hours before her alleged beau Ranbir's entry. 

The 'Raazi' actress was seen posing for the shutterbugs in a custom-made brocade saree from the collection of celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, which she paired with beautiful earrings. Adding traditional touch to her look, Alia had layered her neatly tied hair bun with a gajra and a bindi and looked breathtakingly beautiful. 

Here are some of the photos of the actress from the event: 

And guess what? Her saree avtaar left Ranbir's mom Neetu in complete awe of her as she expressed it by posting an emoji on her photo. 

 

This is not the first time when Neetu had showed her love for Alia on Instagram. On this Mother's Day, Alia had shared a heartfelt note and a gorgeous picture of her posing with mommy Soni Razdan. And Neetu's comment on the photo won many hearts. She wrote an 'aww' with a hearts emoticon which got many kisses as a reply from 'Raazi' star.

 

Earlier too, the veteran actress had approved a look of Alia from 'Raazi' saying 'gorgeous'. She had also commented saying 'aww' on a photo of Alia and Edward Bhatt (Alia's pet dog). 

Rumours of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor dating each other secretly started doing rounds ever since the lead pair begun shooting for their first outing together, titled 'Brahmastra'. It gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

More recently, the duo walked in together hand-in-hand at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple. 

When asked whether such rumours affect him, he said, "I am not affected by link-up rumours with Alia Bhatt and it doesn't put any pressure on me."  He refrained from saying anything further on it. 

Ranbir, who has never been very vocal about his personal life earlier, has been dropping hints about being in a relationship with Alia.

During an interview with The Telegraph, on being quizzed about Alia as a co-star, Ranbir said, "She’s a mighty force. At that age, the kind of films she’s done. Just a few days back, I was doing a scene with them and it was such a rare opportunity for me as an actor to see these two different kinds of actors — Amitabh Bachchan, the greatest of all, and Alia Bhatt, the potential great of all time. Words fall short to understand where her experience has come from, how she’s so spontaneous and colourful. I see that she’s extremely disciplined, but extremely blessed and talented also. (sic)."

Speculations are rife that Ranbir and Alia may tie the nuptial knot as early as 2020. During the interview with the aforementioned daily, Ranbir also expressed his desire to get married and have his own tribe.

