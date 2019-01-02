Alia Bhatt on relationship with Ranbir Kapoor: It’s seamless as well as beautiful

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship has been the talk of the town ever since something brewing between them surfaced. The two fell ni love on sets of 'Brahmastra', as per reports and as time passes, things seem to be getting serious between them. 'Raila' are often spotted spending time and even ringed in the New Year together along with the Kapoor family. Ranbir's mom, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture from New Year celebrations which also included Alia.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Alia was asked about her and Ranbir's relationship and if she is 'immune' to all the attention it gets.

The actress responded, “Yes, there was too much [focus] on the personal life, and honestly, I have never had my personal life getting spoken about so much. Earlier, these talks were very upar upar se but this year, it suddenly became all about that. Such talks don’t bother me, but I don’t like talking about it is because somehow, it then diverts all the attention, and that’s what it all becomes about. It’s not as if a relationship is an achievement. It is just a part – and a very important part – of my life. It’s seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm. You can say that it’s like a cat in my life that I want to protect, and it’s not ready to come on social media the way Edward has.”