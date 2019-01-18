Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note as Varun Dhawan wraps up shooting for Kalank

New Delhi: Bollywood's most loved on-screen couple Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, who started off together in the industry, will share the screen space again in the upcoming film Kalank.

Varun Dhawan, who has been shooting extensively for the film with Alia in Madhya Pradesh, has finished shooting for his part in Kalank.

Post wrapping up the shoot, an emotional Varun, praised his co-star Alia through a post on Instagram. He wrote, "Wrapped @abhivarman motion picture #KALANK last night. It’s my 4 th film with @aliaabhatt wow and it always feels like it’s new. She’s amazing in the film but one thing she’s done great is run very well and I’m proud of her lol. She knws she’s my favourite but Shanaya,Kavya, Vaidehi and .... wait for it u guys are gonna be as blown away as I was by her.All our fans we work dam hard just to make sure we don’t let u down and hope we dont. First time working with Adi,sona,madhuri maam and Sanju sir has been top class. This cast and crew has put in every thing. Also @karanjohar and #sajidsir are the best bosses to have. Get ready for our biggest film and my toughest role #kalank."

Alia too took to Instagram to post a heartfelt note for Varun. She wrote, "& it’s a film wrap for Varun on KALANK.. Our 4th film completed together and he still manages to surprise me with his hard work and crazy energy everyday.. Also manages to make me laugh like a crazy person by just being himself.. I can’t can’t can’t wait for you guys to see the stuff he’s done with his character in the film!!!!#KALANK."

'Kalank’ is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. It is set in the backdrop of 1940s and stars the big names of industr. The movie is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur and is slated to hit the screens on April 19, 2019. It also features Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani in special appearances.

Sonakshi, who plays a poet in the film, will be paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as Alia's father.

It is to be noted that the 'Kalank' was conceptualized by KJo and his father Yash Johar around 15 years ago. Late veteran actress Sridevi was initially signed for the character role played by Madhuri.