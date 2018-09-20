हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt pens a heartfelt note for father Mahesh Bhatt on 70th birthday—Read

The actress's father, Mahesh Bhatt turns 70 today

Alia Bhatt pens a heartfelt note for father Mahesh Bhatt on 70th birthday—Read
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt has been hogging the limelight for all the right reasons lately. The beautiful actress made our hearts race in 'Raazi' wherein she plays the daring and fearless, Sehmat. 'Raazi' also starred actor Vicky Kaushal and the film did remarkable business at box office. Alia will be directed by her father, Mahesh Bhatt in 'Sadak 2'. The film was announced by the actress today and the first teaser was also released.

Mahesh Bhatt turns 70 today and on the occasion, Alia took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for her 'no-so-old-man' on Instagram.

Check out her post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

The caption is, 'Dear Daddy, On your 70th Birthday you have given me the greatest present I could ask and dream for. You are directing me! Sadak 2 is a dream come true.. What I thought will never be possible you have made possible. Thank you daddy from the bottom of my heart, soul and bones.This will be a journey of discovery.. Of life, movies, feeling and most of all.. Of a father and daughter. I love you my not-so-old man! Happy Birthday”

Alia is Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's daughter. The couple got married in the year 1986 and is blessed with two daughters-Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. 

