Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's NYC date pics are too cute to miss! See inside

New Delhi: The young and happening 'it' couple of B-Town Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently vacaying in New York City (NYC). The much-in-love couple posed with fans who were super happy to spot them together.

Several fan clubs shared the pictures on social media where the duo can be seen happily posing for shutterbugs. Check it out here:

Last year, the Kapoor lad in one of this interviews with GQ India magazine did talk about their affair being 'new' and very subtly accepted about them being a couple.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia will be seen in 'Brahmastra' together. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahamastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.