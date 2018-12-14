हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt reacts to her father Mahesh Bhatt's comment about Ranbir Kapoor being a great guy for her

At an event, Alia had been asked about her father's comment on Ranbir and her relationship.

Alia Bhatt reacts to her father Mahesh Bhatt&#039;s comment about Ranbir Kapoor being a great guy for her

New Delhi: Rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor being a couple have been going on for quite some time now. Even though the two haven't denied or refuted the rumours, their parents aren't shy to talk about it.

A few days ago, Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt had confirmed that the two are indeed in love. In an interview with the Telegraph, Bhatt said, "Well, of course they’re in love. You don’t need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir… he’s a great guy. What they do to their relationship is something they’ll have to figure out. Whether it’s heading towards that port called ‘marriage’ — which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century — is something for them to figure out. I’m no one to hazard a guess when that would happen or which way the relationship is going. It’s life and life needs to be lived on its own terms. Let’s wait and see what tomorrow brings for us!"

As per a Pinkvilla report, after trying to dodge the question, the actress said, “To be honest, I don’t want to talk about it, I am feeling shy. But, I love my father and anything he says obviously means the world to me.”

Mahesh Bhatt isn't the only one to talk about Ranbir and Alia's relationship.

In September this month, actor Rishi Kapoor had indirectly confirmed the relationship in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. The veteran actor was asked if he approved of the Jodi or not. To this, Mirror quoted him as saying, “It’s Ranbir’s life. Who he wants to get married to is his prerogative. Neetu likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her. Get it? I can’t be judgmental. After all, my uncles Shammiji and Shashiji and I chose our life partners. Ranbir is entitled to choose his.”

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahamastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

Tags:
Alia BhattMahesh BhattRanbir KapoorRishi KapoorAlia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor

