हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt reacts to marriage rumours with Ranbir Kapoor

She has impressed one and sundry with her acting chops and versatility in the characters that she has portrayed so far. 

Alia Bhatt reacts to marriage rumours with Ranbir Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented find, actress Alia Bhatt is basking in the glory of last hit 'Raazi' and is currently busy shooting 'Brahmastra'. The actress made her smashing debut with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' in 2012 and ever since there has been no looking back for her.

She has impressed one and sundry with her acting chops and versatility in the characters that she has portrayed so far. The shining star is also in the news these days due to her personal life. She is rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor, her co-star from 'Brahmastra'. The two have been spotted chilling together on various occasions.

However, the Kapoor lad in one of this interviews with GQ India magazine did talk about their affair being 'new' and very subtly accepted about them being a couple.

Now, the actress at a recent event was quizzed over her the ongoing rumours of her wedding. Pinkvilla.com quoted her as saying, “I don’t react to rumours. Rumours are not meant to be reacted upon. As long as you aren’t entering my bathroom, I am fine because if you are not talking about me then maybe I am not relevant enough. But honestly, I am in a very good place both personally and professionally so no issues whatsoever.”

She was further asked whether it hampers her performance, to which she said, “When you’re an actor, your job is to act. When you’re in front of the camera, it doesn’t matter who you are dating, not dating, whether you’re tall or short or fat or unhappy or very happy. Sometimes, there have been days when I’ve been very upset but I had to dance around and feel very excited. So that’s the process of being an actor.” 

For the uninitiated, Alia is rumoured to be in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and the duo will be seen in 'Brahmastra' together. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Karan Johar had announced the first part of the adventure trilogy a few months back. It features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and television's favourite 'Naagin' Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.

Ever since Ranbir and Alia started working together on 'Brahamastra', rumours about their alleged affair caught fire. The rumour of them being a couple gained ground after ace designer friend Manish Malhotra spilled the beans on 'BFF's with Vogue', hinting at their possible 'hook up in 2018'.

The duo walked in together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's gala wedding reception held at The Leela, Mumbai. They came, happily posed and left—adding more fuel to them being a couple.

 

Tags:
Alia BhattRanbir Kapooraliabhatt weddingRanbir Kapoor girlfriendBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close