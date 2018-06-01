हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt receives a special gift from Ranbir Kapoor's sister—Pic proof

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: All Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor fans are delighted after the latter has confirmed their dating rumours, calling it 'Too new' to talk about. Since then, netizens are in a frenzy and fans are excited as well as happy to see the two actors together. 

After Ranbir's confirmation, Alia took to Instagram stories to flaunt a gorgeous bracelet given to her by none other than, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor's elder sister. The bracelet has a beautiful emerald stone at the centre and the picture was shared by Alia with the caption 'Love it! Thank you @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial for this stunning bracelet' .

Here is a screenshot of Alia's Instagram stories:

On a related note, Ranbir's mother, Neetu Singh dropped a really cute comment on Alia's latest Instagram photo. Alia had shared a photograph with her pet to which Neetu commented, "Awww" (With an adorable emoji)

Looks like Alia is bonding with Ranbir's family already! Sweet, isn't it?

For the uninitiated, in an interview with GQ India magazine June issue, Ranbir opened up on his personal and professional life. When asked whether he is dating Alia or not, Ranbir said, that it is really new right now and he doesn't want to overspeak. It needs time and space to breathe. Ranbir said that Alia, as an actor, and a person is 'flowing' right now. Whenever he (Ranbir) looks at her work, act or even in life, Alia gives something which Ranbir is aspiring too for himself. The actor further added that it is new so it must be allowed to cook a bit.

The duo will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. Rumours of Ranbir and Alia dating each other first surfaced when they started working together on this project.

