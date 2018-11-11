हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai after attending KIFF, snapped at airport — Pics inside

Alia Bhatt, who made a stunning appearance at the 24th Kolkata Film Festival with her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan on Saturday, has returned back to Mumbai. The 'Raazi' actress was on Sunday spotted at the Mumbai airport along with her father and ace filmmaker. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

The actress was dressed up in a brown swede blazer which she teamed with denim and nude stilettos with her hair tied neatly. 

Take a look at her photos here:

On the work front, Alia has been shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and and Abhishek Varman's 'Kalank' simultaneously. She has finished shooting for Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' in which she has been paired alongside Ranveer Singh. She has also come on board for Karan Johar's muti-starrer project 'Takht'. The actress will also star in her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial comeback, 'Sadak 2'.

On the personal front, she is rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor and speculations are rife that the duo may tie the nuptial knot soon. Rumour mills have been abuzz about their relationship but the two haven't yet spoken a word about it directly. The latest about the couple is that they will strengthen their bond by making it official next year.

